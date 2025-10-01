Differentiating Between Profession And Occupation

I need to talk about a very critical and fundamental issue that has hitherto been overlooked. A certain trend among most individuals, not just in Nigeria but across the globe, has called for a great concern and redress.

It’s quite funny that most people, irrespective of their level of education, often misuse the aforementioned terms, ‘profession and occupation’. Probably, they invariably mistake the former for the latter, or vice-versa.

This is the reason this topic becomes imperative. Hence, there can’t be a better time for it than now. On most occasions when people are asked of their occupation, they would rather tender their profession; or when asked to tender profession, they world erroneously submit occupation in response.

This is a recurring decimal in our everyday lives, and occurring in virtually all sectors in Nigeria, and beyond. For instance, an interviewer may ask, “please sir/ma, what’s your occupation?”

In response, he/she would say, “I am an engineer.” In this case, engineering is your profession, not occupation. I will elaborate for better and clearer understanding, because I wouldn’t like to leave anyone behind in this discussion. A profession is what you spent enough time studying, or had received training on it; it’s a field you have broad knowledge in.

Whilst, an occupation is what you do for a living, or your livelihood. The former is the field in which you have acquired expertise – either via practical training or formal education – after a given period, while the latter is your daily activity from which you earn your living income. Please, ride with me, so we would be on the same page.

You may have studied engineering and in the long run, start practising the profession, but that doesn’t mean it is your occupation. When mentioning your occupation or livelihood, you must be precise; you mustn’t use a generic term in your expression.

Most of these professionals call themselves businessmen, but in the real and actual sense, they are traders

So, by occupation, you could be any of the following if engineering is your profession, or you are an engineer by profession:

• Building contractor

• Structural engineer

• Road construction engineer

• Highway engineer

• Automation engineer

• Electrical consultant • Robotics engineer

• Among many others. The first four occupations lie within the field of Civil Engineering profession. Hence, if you are a civil engineer by profession, you could fit in any of these four livelihoods. In a particular profession, we could discover as many occupations as possible, considering its nature and prospects.

Some professions have broader prospect that could result in several occupations while some possess limited prospect based on its content. One might be an engineer by profession, but a teacher by occupation.

The same instance is applied to a lecturer who is equally an engineer by profession; lecturing or teaching is your occupation while engineering is your profession.

This is applicable to several professionals who are teachers by occupation. He is a marketer by profession but a teacher by occupation, if he studied Marketing but teaches for a living. One who studied Business Management is a business manager by profession, not by occupation.

You can bear a manager by occupation only if you are managing a certain business venture or enterprise. In the same vein, someone who studied Banking & Finance is a banker by profession, not by occupation unless you are a financial personnel in any functional bank. One who studied Animal Science but works in a bank as a financial officer, is a banker by occupation but an Animal Scientist by profession.

One who studied Crop Science is a farmer by profession, not by occupation unless they are into farming. Similarly, someone who is into commercial farming is a farmer by occupation, not by profession unless he underwent a formal training/education in any agricultural discipline. One who studied Anatomy but is practising Journalism, is a journalist by occupation but an Anatomist by profession.

These instances are so many in various sectors or fields of human endeavour. The funniest part is a situation where one introduces him/herself as a businessman or businesswoman, as the case may be; or where one is asked of his/her occupation, and he/she said ‘business’ in response.

This is vague. It’s so disturbing that ‘business’ has become a common response from most individuals when asked of their occupation. Believe me, business has never, and can never, be an occupation. Most times, such a person who introduces himself as a businessman is rather a trader. Mind you, even an importer or exporter is a trader by occupation.

Trading entails buying and selling. There are therefore different categories in trading in respect of approach, strategy and scope; we have a petty trader, retail trader, wholesale trader, institutional trader, proprietary trader, bond trader, crypto trader, forex trader, and international trader, among others.

The list is endless. Most of these professionals call themselves businessmen, but in the real and actual sense, they are traders. It’s therefore high time we changed the narrative. Take time to study and comprehend the various professions and occupations in existence, so you would acknowledge where you belong. It’s a task everyone must undergo. Think about it!