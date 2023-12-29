Differentiate Special Constabulary From Regular Police Officers, Arase Tells IG

The Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), Mr Solomon Arase, has called for urgent steps to differentiate the Special Constabulary from regular police officers. Arase, a retired Inspector- General of Police, made the call in a statement issued yesterday by the Commission’s spokesperson, Mr Ikechukwu Ani.

He said that there should be a clear definition of their operations, including uniforms and rules of engagement. According to Arase, the Police Service Commission is no longer comfortable with the organisation and operations of the Special Police Constabulary nationwide.

He said that the Commission was already in contact with the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, on the need to overhaul the organisation and operations of the outfit. The chairman said that there had been several reports of unprofessional conduct by officers of the outfit, (a quasiPolice formation created to assist in community policing).

“Reports of their unprofessional conduct range from high handedness in dealing with citizens and barefaced extortion on our roads and communities. “The Commission calls for an entirely different set of uniforms for officers of the outfit that should be easily differentiated from that of the regular police officers.

“This will help to track appropriately the conduct of men of the outfit and that of the regular police officers and free the Nigeria Police Force from blames associated with the misconduct of men of the outfit,” he said. Arase called for the disbandment of the outfit in states where they are not paid and taken care of.