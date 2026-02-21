Different Strokes For Remo, Enyimba In Relegation Waters

The drama and uncertainty in the Nigeria Football Professional League is becoming a weekly affair. In the past two editions of this column, I wrote on the elite domestic league and here I am again with yet other trending issues on the league.

Problem of hooliganism persists, but in this piece, I don’t want to dwell on it because of the two teams I have picked to write about and also because I have treated the topic only last week.

The anomalies noticed in which two credible teams are falling like a pack of cards is a strange development. Back-to-back champions of the CAF Champions League, Enyimba of Aba have a rich pedigree, but for a club like that to be in the 15th position is a disturbing development.

It also means there are problems beyond the pitch affecting the team. Enyimba are the record holders of the domestic league with nine titles.

In their bad season, the team will at least place second or third. To now be languishing and close to the relegation waters is a sad development.

It was learnt that there were operational problems as the chairman and former international, Nwankwo Kanu, is in the mix because he does not have the direct access to Governor Alex Otti like he used to.

Some government officials want everything about Enyimba to still pass through the normal protocol rather than the easy passage to facilitate results.

There are other issues, but as someone who enjoyed the glorious days of Enyimba under Felix Anyasi Agwu, the current development is rather sad.

Only during the week, changes were made in the operations of the team as the Deputy Governor has taken over. For now, Enyimba is the most decorated team in Nigeria and something must be done urgently to address the situation of the Peoples Elephant in Abia.

Another disturbing trend is the positioning of Remo Stars on the NPFL table. The Ikenne, Ogun State-based defending Champions of the league are in the 19th position in a 20-team league.

This is so absurd. How can there be a sharp downward slide that will place Remo in this situation. My worry is the money invested by the private owner, Kunle Soname.

The Remo Complex is an ideal place for many other elite teams to follow. Soname should not be frustrated, but rather, be encouraged to do much more.

On the eve of the Year 2026, the Remo proprietor addressed the press to state his opinion about officiating in the domestic league.

He said: “Referees can get the job done, but they just decide to apply the rules in a different way. There are clear and obvious errors with many instances where their biases will affect match results,” Soname said.

“Say 50-50 calls, they are just consistently giving it to one side, one side, one side. So if there is a body that will watch all the games and that will hold them accountable, then everybody will sit up and the game will be fair.

The committee should reward referees who are doing great jobs and punish those with poor officiating by demoting them to the NNL.”

Remo Stars, at the time of the press parley, were on 16th position but now on 19th position. Sadly, it is looking like a deliberate attempt to take Remo down to the Nigeria National League.

I saw a video last weekend in which a dubious penalty was awarded against the team. Who are those checkmating the activities of the referees across all the league centres?

Why can’t the NPFL and the Nigeria Football Federation also look into Soname’s concerns? It will be recalled that Kwara United and Shooting Stars were relegated because they had issues with Nigerian referees in the past.

Kwara fans attacked late Col. Dogo Yabilsu, who also claimed that N500,000 was taken from the booth of his car. Kwara, from a good standing on the table, was relegated.

The late Lekan Salami accused referees of taking bribe in Nigeria and that season, Shoot- ing Stars went down. So, do we now expect Remo Stars to go down because Soname cried out over officiating? This MUST not happen.

I urge the NPFL and the NFF to monitor all referees and all games, especially that of Remo Stars, to confirm or prove otherwise the claims of the owner.

Private club owners deserve to be commended. Moreso, because of their investment, they should not be discouraged so that more private clubs will come up to the elite cadre.