Different Shades of Denrele in Agbada

Nigeria’s renowned Television personality has been showing up at different events looking like the recently crowned Yoruba Royalty. Denrele Edun have always been bold to express his personality through style. He has done almost every fashion in the book. The good, the weird and even the eccentric. Lately, especially since he turned 40, there is a lot of maturity and class in his fashion, Hence his latest adventure with the Agbada regalia. His recent style adventure with the agbada style has not only been refreshing, it shows off another side of the fashion influencer we have never seen.

High class, manly, royalty and grandeur. Everything about the different agbada shades is perfect, from the cap, to the jewellery, hairstyle to the agbada, the glasses and gloves. He always shows up like a royal prince. In his words, “the Agbadas were not stitched, they were summoned”. Though he is winning hearts with the agbada style, Denrele has maintained his signature footwear “huge high heel boots’ that defies gravity.

Denrele Edun have always been the captain of his own personal style, not chasing trends or what is in Vogue. His fashion is about ticking boxes off his fashion bucket list. He will one day succeed in bringing all the fashion fantasies in his mind to reality. His fashion and lifestyle is the show and his fans are his audience. They just have to grab huge buckets of Pop corn to watch as he unwrap each fashion scene.