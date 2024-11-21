Diezani To Amend Suit Demanding Sale Of Assets

Share

Diezani Alison-Madueke, the former Petroleum Minister is seeking to amend her suit challenging a final forfeiture order against her assets by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Diezani’s counsel, Godwin Iyinbor made this known during the court session, noting that he had received a counter affidavit filed by the EFCC in opposition to the suit.

Iyinbor also informed the court that they had filed a motion to amend their processes and that the commission had been duly served.

New Telegraph recalls that the anti-graft agency had issued a notice of its plan to conduct a public sale of all assets seized from Diezani beginning on January 9, 2023.

In the motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/21/2023, dated and filed January 6, Diezani through her lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, argued that all the orders of forfeiture obtained by the EFCC were made without jurisdiction of the courts and ought to be set aside as a matter of justice.

The former minister said she was not given a fair hearing, notified about the proceedings leading to the orders, or served with the court processes.

