Diezani In Court For ‘£100,000 Bribery’ Trial

Alison-Madueke, a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, on Monday, appeared before the Southwark Crown Court in London, United Kingdom (UK), for the preliminary hearing of her trial premised on bribery charges.

New Telegraph reports that Alison-Madueke, a first female president of the global oil cartel Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), was in court for the preliminary hearing ahead of her full trial, scheduled to commence on January 26, 2026.

The case was listed on the cause list for Court 8 before Justice Thornton on Monday and is expected to last 10 to 12 weeks.

Preliminary proceedings, including technical matters and jury selection, began this week, with Alison-Madueke in attendance.

Recall that the 65-year-old has been on bail since she was first arrested in London in October 2015.

So far, she has denied six charges against her.

She was formally charged in 2023 by the UK’s National Crime Agency with offences of accepting bribes between 2011 to 2015.

“We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million-pound contracts,” the NCA said at the time.

According to the indictment, Alison-Madueke benefitted from at least £100,000 ($134,000) in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, flights on private jets, and the use of multiple London properties.

The charges also detailed financial rewards including furniture, renovation work, and staff for the properties, payment of private school fees, and gifts from top designer shops such as Louis Vuitton.

Two others are also being prosecuted on bribery charges linked to the case: Doye Agama, who appeared in court via video link on Monday, and Olatimbo Ayinde, who was present in the dock.