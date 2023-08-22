Diezani Charged In UK Court Over Alleged £100,000 Bribes, Others

A former Minister of Petroleum in Nigeria, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has been charged in the United Kingdom (UK) for allegedly receiving financial gratifications or bribes during her time as a minister in Nigeria.

Diezani was also the President of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) between 2010 and 2015. was alleged to have received at least £100,000 in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, flights on private jets, luxury holidays for her family, and the use of multiple London properties during her time as Minister of Petroleum in Nigeria.

Her charge to court over bribery offences followed a National Crime Agency investigation.

She was alleged to have benefitted from at least £100,000 in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, flights on private jets, luxury holidays for her family, and the use of multiple London properties.

Diezani, who currently lives in St John’s Wood, London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on 2 October, according to nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news.

Andy Kelly, Head of the NCA’s International Corruption Unit (ICU), said: “We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million-pound contracts.

“These charges are a milestone in what has been a thorough and complex international investigation.

“Bribery is a pervasive form of corruption, which enables serious criminality and can have devastating consequences for developing countries. We will continue to work with partners here and overseas to tackle the threat.”