Diezani Seeks Retrieval Of Seized Assets From Buyers

The former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke, on Monday, urged the Federal High Court in Abuja to order the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to retrieve her seized assets from their buyers.

Alison-Madueke made this request through an amended application filed on her behalf by her lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), before Justice Inyang Ekwo, praying the court to direct the anti-graft agency to recover the seized properties from the individuals or entities to whom they were sold.

She sought an order to set aside the EFCC’s public notice, which served as the basis for the public auction of her assets.

She further asked the court to declare the public auction conducted by the EFCC as a violation of statutory provisions, including the EFCC Act of 2004 and the Proceeds of Crime Recovery and Management Act of 2022.

Alison-Madueke argued that the auction breached her right to a fair hearing as guaranteed under Section 36(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

She also sought an order restraining the EFCC from disposing of her properties as listed in the public notice and asked the court to vacate the notice issued by the EFCC, which was based on various judgments and orders in favour of the agency.

She contended that the final forfeiture orders issued against her properties violated her proprietary rights due to a lack of jurisdiction and denial of a fair hearing.

The former minister also requested an extension of time to seek the court’s leave to vacate, discharge, or set aside the public notice issued by the EFCC.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, Iyinbor informed the court that an amended originating motion had been filed and served on the EFCC on February 20.

He requested an adjournment to respond to the commission’s counter-affidavit, which was filed on March 14.

Justice Ekwo emphasised the need to expedite the case, considering its long duration since it was filed in 2023.

The EFCC’s counsel, Divine Oguru, apologised for the delay in responding and assured the court of readiness at the next hearing.

The judge subsequently adjourned the matter to March 27 for hearing.

Recall, the EFCC had announced in a public notice that Alison-Madueke’s assets were up for sale between January 9 and January 13, 2023.

Following this announcement, Alison-Madueke initiated legal action against the EFCC.

In an originating motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/21/2023, filed on January 6, 2023, she sought an extension of time to apply for an order to set aside the public notice and prevent the auction of her assets.

However, in a counter-affidavit filed on March 14, the EFCC urged the court to dismiss the suit.

