Diete-Spiff/Agip Scholarship Scheme: Lady Spiff Congratulates Graduants

President of the Queens of the Niger Delta Initiative, Queen Josephine Diete-Spiff has congratulated the young graduands who have successfully completed their six years of academic pursuit in Royal Star Academy.

Recall that Lady Josephine Diete-Spiff Foundation in collaboration with Nigeria Agip Oil Company had selected a total of twenty young Bayelsans for the scholarship for their secondary school education and the twenty of them emerged among the best-graduating students of their set after six years.

The beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme sponsored by the queen of Twon-Brass Kingdom were selected five persons each, from the four houses (Ama), that made up Twon-Brass, in a keenly contested examination of over 60 children in 2017, and were subsequently admitted into JSS 1 in Titare Royal Star Academy in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Speaking at the weekend in Port Harcourt during the graduation ceremony, Queen Spiff stated that the students have proven their worth in character and learning and deserve advancement for their outstanding excellence.

The Queen disclosed she has given scholarships to orphans, physically challenged, pastor’s children, foundation member’s children, as donations to clubs and associations and her immediate community.

She said “These were part of the successes recorded over the years by the foundation’s consistent drive to tackle issues of poverty, cultism, and gender-based violence by educating and empowering the girl and the boy child through enhanced opportunities for

developing talents.

“This year, like last year is unique to us and my kingdom as among the graduands are 20 children of Twon-Brass Kingdom, taken from each house, six years ago and trained with full educational scholarship, inclusive of free transport, boarding, and medicals in partnership with Nigeria Agip Oil Company.

“I am glad to state that this promise was fulfilled, as they came to Titare Star Academy as teens and are leaving as grown teenagers more enlightened, brave, courageous, and confident in themselves.

“I hope their achievements will spur them to greater heights that will enable them to contribute to the growth and success of Twon-Brass Kingdom. I hope the opportunity they have been given will create a sound foundation for their future.”

Expressing her gratitude to Titare Star Royal Academy, the overall best-graduating student, Favour Ongwatabo, said that determination, prayer, seriousness, and passion made her come out with Distinction, both in school and also in the 2023 Post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME).

She said “I look forward to being a good lawyer and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. I want to make the law profession look good because right now, it seems as if they are attacking lawyers. I want to change the narrative.

“I want to advise young girls out there to be serious, don’t allow your parents’ lack of money to discourage you because this economy is bad for everybody. Just make your parents proud, don’t disappoint them. Never lose focus, just have a goal and make sure you have passion for your goal”, she said.

Also, Olali Miracle Karina who is a beneficiary of the scholarship, said that the school really built her up in terms of standards, discipline, boundaries, how to make rules for herself and achieve them, humility, and spirituality.

“We always pray, they taught us to love God, and there is so much to talk about the school. I did not really have the confidence I was going to make it. I was actually anxious but I prepared very well and God helped me. She said.

Another beneficiary, Numomoipre Biodoumoye, said he was small, timid, and not really outspoken adding that with the help of many factors, “all those things changed”.

“The part I like the most about the school is the academic aspect. It has made me believe that I am heading somewhere. I know it is not going to be an easy journey but I truly believe that using all that I was taught, I can achieve greatness”, he said.

Speaking on behalf of the parents, Mrs Hope Christian, said her feelings towards the school and the role Queen Josephine Diete-Spiff had played in training these children cannot really be expressed with words alone.

“I am grateful for what she has done for my child and the other children. Our children have embarked on a fruitful journey throughout their secondary school. The school has really nurtured them and I deeply believe they are one step closer to their greatness”, she said.