Dietary Fibre Critical In Managing Hypertension – Study

I n an international review led by Monash University scientists in Australia have highlighted the pivotal role of dietary fiber in managing hypertension and reducing cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk. Results of the study was published in ‘Hypertension’ on April 8.

Biologists have consequently called for the inclusion of dietary fiber in clinical guidelines for hypertension. High blood pressure, or hypertension, remains a global health concern, contributing to 19 per cent of deaths worldwide.

The review sheds light on the often-overlooked importance of dietary fiber in blood pressure management. Lead study author Associate Professor Francine Marques from the Monash University School of Biological Sciences said, “Despite numerous guidelines recommending lifestyle modifications as first-line treatment for hypertension, specific recommendations regarding fiber intake have been notably absent.”

“Dietary fiber has emerged as a crucial yet underappreciated part of hypertension management,” she said. “Our comprehensive analysis emphasises the evidence supporting the effectiveness of dietary fiber in lowering blood pressure and reducing the risk of cardiovascular events.”