Diesel Prices May Crash As Dangote Begins Sales

Indications have emerged of a possible crash of the prices of diesel following the reported commencement of sale of the product by the $20bn worth Dangote Petroleum Refinery to oil marketers nationwide. Sources including marketers and officials of the refinery, who, however, pleaded not to be mentioned as they were not authorized to divulge such information to journalists yesterday about the sale of diesel by the plant. In interviews with journalists yesterday, the National President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Abubakar Maigandi while confirming the development also said that Dangote Refinery officials promised that aviation fuel will be sold soon.

He also said the sale of the diesel will lead to the crash of the prices of the product as it sold as high as N1,700/litre recently. The IPMAN boss also said that the refinery has pegged a minimum of one million litres of diesel per marketer. Maigandi said: “They started pumping out diesel to marketers last week. They also promised to sell aviation fuel soon. Some of my members confirmed this to me after making the purchase. “The price of diesel is going to fall because of the release of products from Dangote Refinery. In fact, it is already coming down in Lagos.

“The least volume a marketer can buy is one million litres.” Effort by New Telegraph to confirm the development from the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, proved abortive as he had yet to respond as of the time of filing the story. However, a senior management official of the refinery who requested not to be named confirmed the sale of diesel to marketers. He added that the refinery will soon start selling fuel to marketers.