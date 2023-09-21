Diesel Price Hits Over N1,000 per Litre

The price of diesel in Nigeria has skyrocketed to N1000 per liter and above. Findings by the New Telegraph yesterday revealed that it sold N1,000 per litre in many parts of Lagos, Ogun, and Ondo states. It was also discovered that in some areas in Abuja, the price had gone as high as N,100 per litre.

The development has raised anxiety and outcry by Nigerians who are currently suffering from untold hardship as a result high fuel prices caused by the removal of fuel subsidy. The President of the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA), Benneth Korie, told journalists that the high diesel price was significantly impacting the haulage transportation industry.

He said the industry was facing challenges because of the price increase. According to him, there are problems of loan accessibility from financial institutions and product procurement. Many factors have been adduced as to the caused of the skyrocketted diesel price.

Investigations revealed that there are contraints in Nigeria that contributed to the high diesel cost. Such issues include bad and inadequate road networks which have led to frequent delivery truck accidents and breakdowns, causing further strain on the supply chain.

Also in the 7.5 percent value-added tax (VAT) on diesel imposed by the federal govenrment and fluctauting foreign exchange rates due to the country’s dependence on petroleum product imports are factors let to the high diesel price. Another factor is the non-functioning of the refineries which has inhibited domestic refining.

Also global diesel shortage contributed to the spike in diesel price. The shortage was attributed to reduced spare capacity, disruptions from the pandemic, and a swift recovery in demand.