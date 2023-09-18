Didi Ekanem Drags Rema For Ignoring Mohbad’s Message

Nollywood actress, Didi Ekanem has heavily criticized Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Rema for paying respect to the late singer, Mohbad.

Rema took to his Instagram page to mourn the late singer as he showed a screenshot of how he ignored Mohbad’s message on his Instagram page in 2020 where the late singer stated how much he really likes his song “Peace Of Mind” which has generated backlash from online users for ignoring the late singer until his death.

According to Rema, it is now too late to respond, he stated, adding that he didn’t read the message till Mohbad’s passing.

Responding to Rema, Didi Ekanem took to her Instagram page to call him out for being able to ignore Mohbad’s direct messages but was able to see Selena Gomez, an American singer and actress.

She congratulated him in a sarcastic manner, stating that he did well.