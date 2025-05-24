The twin daughters of embattled popular American rapper, Diddy Combs, D’Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs, have achieved a great milestone with their graduation from Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles.
Saturday Telegraph reports that the development is coming amid the ongoing trial of their father over allegations of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.
The video making rounds on social media captures a heartwarming moment as the twins walk across the stage hand-in-hand, proudly holding their diplomas, while their siblings, Christian, Justin, Quincy, and baby Love cheer them on from the audience.
Following these achievements, the twins were surprised with a gift, capturing their reaction as they unwrapped the box.
Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila Combs have graduated high school! Their brother Justin Dior Combs cheered them on as they accepted their diplomas. 🥳 #diddy #seancombs #graduation #congrats #celebnews