Diddy Sentenced To Over Four Years In Prison For Prostitution

United States rapper and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to more than four years in prison after being found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution.

The 55-year-old was sentenced on Friday at a New York courthouse by Judge Arun Subramanian, who acknowledged Diddy’s career achievements but stressed the severity of his crimes.

“However, the court has to consider all of your history here,” the judge said, before condemning the rapper’s abuse of women, including Cassie Ventura and Jane Doe, who accused him of forcing them to have sex with male escorts for his gratification.

“You abused them, physically, emotionally and psychologically,” Subramanian said. “I know you feel you are in a dark place right now, but the crimes committed were serious. You and your family, you are going to get through this. There is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Subramanian also commended Ventura and Jane Doe as “strong women” who showed courage by coming forward to tell their stories.

Combs was convicted for organising and funding flights across the United States to facilitate sexual encounters, often referred to as “freak-offs” involving his girlfriends and male sex workers.

He was arrested in September 2024 after more than 120 accusers, including a minor, alleged kidnapping, blackmail, abuse, and prostitution-related crimes. In July 2025, a jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution linked to encounters with Ventura and Jane Doe.

The music executive has spent the last 14 months at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York.

Diddy was, however, acquitted of more serious charges, including sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion and racketeering conspiracy.

Earlier this week, federal prosecutors had requested an 11-year sentence, describing Combs as “unrepentant” and saying he left his victims in fear.

His defense team sought a 14-month sentence, equivalent to time already served but the court handed down a sentence of four years and some months.

The ruling marks a dramatic fall from grace for the Grammy-winning artist and entrepreneur, who once stood as one of the most powerful figures in the music industry.