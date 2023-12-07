Diddy Reacts As 4th Woman Sues Him For Sexual Assault

Famous American singer, Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy, has been sued for sexual assault by another woman, for the 4th time in less than a month.

Jane Doe, who is the fourth accuser on Wednesday, alleged that she was “sex trafficked” and “gang raped” in 2003 by Diddy, Harve Pierre, a former Bad Boy Records President, and another man when she was 17 years old.

Reacting to the allegations, Diddy took to his Instagram page, saying, “Enough is enough”, For the past couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to destroy my reputation and legacy.

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.

“Let me be absolutely clear that I didn’t do any of the things being alleged. And I will fight for my name, family, and for the truth.”

New Telegraph reports that Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie, was the first to sue him for sexual assault on November 17.

However, the lawsuit was settled out of court a day after it was filed, and later after few weeks, two other women sued the rapper for same sexual assaults.