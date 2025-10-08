Diddy Pleads With Judge To Move Him To Another Prison

American rapper, Sean “Diddy” Combs, on Tuesday pleaded with the court to allow him to serve his four-year, two-month jail term at a low-security federal facility instead of the notorious Metropolitan Detention Centre (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the 55-year-old hip-hop artist was sentenced on Friday after being found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution. He reportedly broke down in tears as the verdict was delivered at a New York court.

Diddy, who has been held in MDC’s Special Housing Unit since September, is now seeking to be transferred to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey: a lower-security prison known for its relatively relaxed conditions.

In a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, defence attorney Teny Geragos wrote: “On behalf of Mr Combs, we respectfully request that the Court strongly recommend a designation facility to the Bureau of Prisons in Mr Combs’ Judgment. “In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximise family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for RDAP (Residential Drug Abuse Treatment Program) purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs.” The RDAP is a voluntary federal prison program offering cognitive-behavioural therapy to inmates with substance abuse disorders. Diddy’s legal team believes the program would aid his rehabilitation and support family visits during his incarceration.