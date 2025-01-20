Share

The embattled American rapper, Diddy Combs has been named the mastermind in the murder of Tupac Shakur in a fresh legal document.

New Telegraph gathered that in a newly released document; a transcript of a police interview named Diddy connection with the infamous case.

According to reports, Diddy allegedly paid the murderers of both Tupac Shakur and Death Row Records founder, Suge Knight.

Also, the reports revealed that during the interview with Duane “Keefe D” Davis, a suspect awaiting trial for Tupac’s murder, Diddy’s name appeared 47 times.

The suspect, Keefe D during the interview described Diddy as the “boss” and mentioned his association with three Southside Crips gangs that allegedly played a role in the murder of Tupac.

Keefe D further added that Diddy had so much hatred for Knight, and was willing to go to great lengths for revenge.

Meanwhile Diddy has denied any involvement in Shakur’s death, calling the allegations “completely ridiculous” and“pure fiction.”

