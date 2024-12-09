Jay-Z , Diddy Accused Of Raping 13 Year Old In Civil Suit

Share

American musician and producer, Shawn Carter, better known as Jay-Z has been accused of raping a 13-year-old with hip-hop star, Sean Combs in the year 2000 in a lawsuit submitted on Sunday.

An updated complaint in a civil case against Combs alleges that Jay-Z and Combs raped the girl at an after-party following the MTV Video Music Awards in September of 2000.

“Another celebrity stood by and watched as Combs and Carter took turns assaulting the minor. Many others were present at the after-party but did nothing to stop the assault.

“Carter has been with Combs during many such instances described herein. Both perpetrators must face justice.” the complaint reads

Responding to the case, Jay-Z fired back at the lawyer bringing the case, accusing him of being a deplorable human in a statement published on X by Jay-Z’s label Roc Nation.

“My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee.

“What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are.

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whoever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”

