Diddy Denied Bail After Prostitution Conviction

Sean “Diddy” Combs denied bail on Wednesday after a trial in which he was convicted on federal prostitution charges but found not guilty of more serious racketeering and sex trafficking crimes.

Judge Arun Subramanian declined to release the music mogul as he waits for sentencing on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Combs bowed his head, quietly pumping his fists in his lap and bringing his hands together in prayer as the verdict was read out. At one point, he looked towards the ceiling, appearing to express deep relief.

He shook hands with one of his lawyers and mouthed thanks to the eight-man, four-woman jury as they filed out of the courtroom.

He then fell to his knees at the defense table, where he had spent two months wondering if he would live out his days in a cell.

The verdict came after seven weeks of intense testimony, during which prosecutors accused Combs of being the boss of a decades-long criminal enterprise, directing loyal employees and bodyguards to commit myriad offenses at his behest.

Jurors had been deadlocked on the racketeering charge on Tuesday — but Judge Arun Subramanian instructed them to keep working.

Combs’s jubilance was deflated somewhat after the judge denied his request to be released on bail pending sentencing.

Subramanian cited his confessed history of domestic violence in the decision — a defense that proved vital in his acquittal on key charges, but came with a price.

“Domestic violence is violence,” Subramanian said.