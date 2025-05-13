Share

The sex trafficking trial involving Sean “Diddy” Combs, which began on May 12 with opening statements following jury selection, has now reached its final judgment.

During the jury trial, prosecutors in the sex trafficking trial involving Sean “Diddy” Combs have alleged that the rapper once forced a male escort to urinate in the mouth of his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

However, Combs previously pleaded not guilty to charges, including one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking, and two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson claimed the incident occurred during one of Diddy’s infamous parties, known as “freak offs.”

These “freak offs” were reportedly elaborate, orchestrated sexual events involving male escorts and women who were allegedly coerced or forced to participate.

Johnson claimed it was at one of such parties that Diddy forced the unnamed escort to urinate in Cassie’s mouth, after which she said she “felt like she was choking”.

The prosecution also referenced a 2016 video that surfaced online, allegedly showing Diddy kicking, hitting, and dragging Cassie in a hotel hallway.

In addition, male escort Daniel Phillip testified that he was repeatedly hired and paid to have sex with Cassie, claiming he received up to $6,000 per encounter.

He stated that Combs would sometimes direct the encounters or record them.

According to people, Phillip also told jurors that Ventura even asked him to urinate on her.

She recalled; “Cassie was actually the one that asked me urinate on her,”

“She asked me if I had ever done that before, then told me to do it. Apparently, I wasn’t doing it right, because they both corrected me,” the witness stated, adding, “I felt like I was dealing with someone who had unlimited power. Even if I went to the police, I believed I could still lose my life.”

Last week, Diddy’s legal team announced plans to argue that Cassie was an active participant in mutual violence during their relationship.

Cassie is also expected to take the stand and testify during the trial.

The Bad Boy Records founder was arrested in Manhattan on September 16, 2024, and later indicted by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.

He has also been accused of sexually abusing 120 individuals, including women, men, and a 9-year-old boy.

If convicted of the racketeering charge, Diddy could face life in prison.

A separate conviction for sex trafficking carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years.

