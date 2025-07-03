‘Diddy’ Combs Acquitted Of Most Serious Charges, Convicted Of Prostitution-Related Offence

Sean “Diddy” Combs was convicted of prostitution related offenses but acquitted yesterday of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put one of hip-hop’s most celebrated figures behind bars for life.

The mixed result came on the third day of deliberations. It could still send Combs, 55, to prison for as long as a decade, and is likely to end his career as a hitmaking music executive, fashion entrepreneur, brand ambassador and reality TV star.

He is found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution, related to both women – he is yet to be sentenced but the charge carries a 10-year maximum prison sentence As the verdict was read out, Combs remained hard to read.

Before, he was praying with his children, reports the BBC. Casandra Ventura’s lawyer said he’s pleased Diddy – who has been behind bars since he was arrested in September last year – “still faces substantial jail time”

The trial heard from 34 witnesses over nearly two months, including ex-girlfriends, former employees of Combs, male escorts and federal agents. Georgetown law professor Erica Hashimoto told the BBC that in addition to jail time, Diddy could also face financial penalties.

The government could try to seize money from Diddy if he profited from any of the money exchanged in the two counts of transportation for prostitution charges, she said.

“If he was paid money for these women, arguably they could seize it,” Hashimoto explained, which she says is unlikely. The government could also issue Diddy a fine for the two counts.