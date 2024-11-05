Diddy Celebrates 55th Birthday With Family On Phone

Share

Popular American rapper, Diddy Combs on Monday celebrated his 55th year birthday with a phone call from his children with warm wishes of affection.

New Telegraph recalls that Diddy Combs is currently under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regarding racketeering allegations.

However, a heartwarming video which surface online captured Diddy’s children showering him with love and birthday wishes in a phone call.

READ ALSO:

Diddy’s children sang in unison, delighting the music mogul on his momentus celebration. Diddy on the phone commended his family for their unwavering support in the face of adversity, declaring, , “I have the best family in the world”. Diddy expressed enthusiasm over imminent reunion with his children. This has gotten many online users talking about the love between Diddy and his children which demonstrates the strength of their family ties. The rapper’s commitment to family is well-known, and this moment showcases its importance.

Watch the video below:

Share

Please follow and like us: