Did You Know That This Is Morocco’s First Time Hosting The Africa Cup Of Nations Since 1988

The evolution of AFCON trophy

Few objects in African sport carry as much symbolism as the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy. It is a vessel for memory as much as metal: an emblem of continental pride, the culmination of generations of talent, and a mirror of the competition’s own growth from a fourteam invitational in 1957 to a global spectacle watched by hundreds of millions.

Across seven decades, three distinct trophies have told that story—each one shaped by the politics, craftsmanship and footballing powerhouses of its era. This evergreen guide walks you through the full lineage: who designed the cups, how teams came to keep them, why the rules changed, and the little-known anecdotes— from thefts to special replicas—that add layers to AFCON folklore.

The Abdelaziz Abdallah Salem Trophy (1957–1978)

AFCON’s original silverware was named after Abdelaziz Abdallah Salem, the Egyptian engineer and first president of the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF). Introduced for the inaugural tournament in Sudan in 1957, the trophy embodied the idealism of newly independent nations using football to announce themselves on the world stage.

The Salem Trophy was a classic, slender chalice—elegant rather than imposing—befitting a competition that, in its first decades, was still growing in format and footprint. Its size and silhouette echoed mid-20th-century international cups: narrow stem, flared bowl, and modest handles. Photographs from the era often show captains hoisting it with one hand—a contrast to the more monumental designs that arrived later.

The “win-it-to-keep-it” rule

In the early AFCON years, CAF followed a common convention: win the tournament three times and you kept the cup permanently. Ghana were first to do it, clinching titles in 1963, 1965 and 1978. That third crown, earned on home soil in Accra, meant the Salem Trophy left CAF’s rotation and became Ghana’s property—at least, in theory. The Salem Trophy’s afterlife is part folklore, part cautionary tale.

Decades after Ghana took permanent custody, the original was reported stolen from the Ghana Football Association’s headquarters and never recovered. While Ghana retains its status as the first nation to “win and keep” AFCON silverware, the physical cup’s disappearance has added a bittersweet layer to an otherwise triumphant chapter.

The African Unity Trophy (1980–2000)

With the first cup retired, CAF commissioned a new prize for the 1980s and 1990s. Often referred to as the African Unity Trophy, the second design dovetailed with a period in which AFCON expanded in size and stature, TV audiences ballooned, and national teams began to assemble deep, Europe-based talent pools.

This second-generation cup was more sculptural than the Salem Trophy—still a classic cup, but with bolder lines and a presence suited to the competition’s larger scale.

It looked modern on colour broadcasts, photographed beautifully for back pages, and felt appropriately “continental” in both scale and symbolism. If the first era belonged to Ghana, the second could be read through the dominance of Cameroon, Algeria, Nigeria, and Egypt. Cameroon, in particular, used AFCON to cement a reputation built in World Cups and Olympic football.

The same three-titles rule remained. Cameroon won in 1984, 1988 and 2000, triggering permanent retention. By winning in Lagos in 2000, the Indomitable Lions took the African Unity Trophy out of circulation—an end that felt fitting for a team that had defined the tournament’s competitive edge across two decades. The cup is part of Cameroonian football heritage to this day.

The Current AFCON Trophy (2002–present)

With two cups retired, CAF moved to a third design for the 21st century, first awarded at AFCON 2002 in Mali. Crafted by an Italian firm, the new trophy embraced a golden globe-and-laurel motif atop a conical stem—sleek, contemporary and instantly recognisable on HD television.

It is heavier, more sculptural and unmistakably “major-tournament”, aligning AFCON’s visuals with other world-class competitions. By the 2000s, CAF’s leaders recognised that permanently losing trophies every era was both costly and disruptive to the competition’s visual continuity. From 2002 onward, the original trophy remains CAF property.

Champions lift, parade and hold the original for their reign, then return it; their federations receive an official replica and the squad receive medals. This ensures a consistent icon from decade to decade—critical for brand identity in the modern media age.

Cameroon were the first to hoist the current trophy (2002). Egypt then set a record by winning three straight titles (2006, 2008, 2010)—a feat unmatched in AFCON history. Under the old rule they would have kept the cup for good; under the new, they received an official full-size replica while the original stayed with CAF.

A cup with stories of its own

Like all storied silverware, the current AFCON trophy has had its share of drama— from museum placements to security scares. The episode that grabbed headlines most loudly was the disappearance of historical trophies from a national association’s display in the early 2020s, a reminder of the need for tighter custodial protocols and insurance. CAF’s modern logistics—armoured cases, dedicated handlers, detailed check-in/ check-out protocols—reflect the trophy’s status as both priceless sporting heritage and working asset.

What the trophy actually means on the night On the podium, the winning squad receive medals and their federation is later issued an official winner’s replica—a highgrade reproduction suitable for display. The original cup’s base is engraved with the latest champions, preserving an unbroken chain from 2002. CAF keeps the original under controlled custody between tournaments, and the cup is released to champions for limited periods under strict terms.

For players, the AFCON trophy is a career pinnacle; for governments and federations, it is soft power. The victory parade becomes a national ritual—airport fly-pasts, presidential receptions, and city-wide holidays. The image of the captain lifting the globe—gold against a sea of flags—travels far beyond sport pages, anchoring documentaries, tourism spots, and even school textbooks.

A quick timeline at a glance

1957 – AFCON launches; Abdelaziz Abdallah Salem Trophy introduced. 1963–1978 – Ghana win three titles and retain the Salem Trophy (1978). 1980 – Second-generation African Unity Trophy begins circulation. 1984–2000 – Cameroon’s three titles culminate in permanent retention of the second trophy (2000). 2002 – Current golden globe AFCON trophy introduced in Mali; Cameroon first to lift it. 2006–2010 – Egypt win three in a row; receive an official full-size replica under revised rules. 2010s–present – The original remains CAF property; winners get replicas and engraving honours. VI. How the trophy tracks the tournament’s growth

From regional to global

The Salem era matched a competition finding its feet in a decolonising continent; the Unity Trophy tracked AFCON’s leap into broadcast ubiquity; the current cup reflects a tournament that sits confidently in football’s global calendar, with stars from the top European leagues flying in every edition.

From scarcity to security

The shift from “win-to-keep” to “winand-return” was more than admin. It was a statement: AFCON’s icon should be seen and recognised generation after generation, not retired to a single federation’s cabinet. It also enabled consistent branding in sponsorship, event presentation, and merchandising—vital in a multi-billion-dollar football economy.

Myths, mishaps and museum pieces

Stolen history: The original Salem Trophy, kept by Ghana after 1978, was reported stolen decades later—a loss that sharpened awareness around heritage protection across African sport. Replica confusion: Fans often ask, “Did Egypt keep the real cup after 2010?” Under modern rules, no. Egypt received a full-size official replica, while the original reverted to CAF custody.

Where are they now? The second trophy, earned outright by Cameroon in 2000, is part of FECAFOOT’s heritage collection; the current original is controlled by CAF and travels under strict protocols. Why gold? The globe-and-laurel design signals a pan-continental identity, a modern aesthetic on broadcast, and a symbolic “Africa in the world” look that photographs powerfully under stadium lights.

Frequently asked questions

Do winners still get to keep anything? Yes. Champions receive medals and their federation receives an official winner’s replica. The original is engraved with their name and then returned to CAF custody.

Why did CAF change the rule about keeping the cup?

Continuity, cost, and brand equity. A single enduring icon builds recognition and prestige, while permanent handovers raised security and insurance risks.

Has any nation won three AFCONs in a row with the current trophy?

Only Egypt (2006, 2008, 2010). Under modern rules, that earned them recognition and a replica—not permanent ownership.

How is the trophy protected today?

Armoured cases, insured transport, specialist handlers, limited public access, and documented custody chains—similar to protocols for the world’s biggest sporting trophies.

Why this history still resonates

The AFCON trophy is more than a prize; it is a compact history of African football itself. Its first iteration belonged to idealists establishing a continental voice. Its second travelled with the powerhouses that globalised that voice. Its current form, gleaming and modern, signals a mature, confident product with unmatched storytelling power.

Each time a captain lifts that globe in a wall of noise—Dakar green, Cairo red, Yaoundé yellow, Casablanca orange—you feel the continuity. The hands change; the image remains.

That is the genius of the modern approach: one object, shared across eras, binding together Asmara and Abidjan, Gaborone and Giza, Lagos and Luanda in a single, golden moment. When we look back on the photos—Pelé-era prints, grainy 1980s broadcasts, 4K drone shots of modern parades—the cup is the constant. It holds the fingerprints of legends and the tears of upstarts.

It travels, but it belongs to everyone. That is the quiet magic of the AFCON trophy’s evolution: a shared symbol of a continent that, through football, keeps finding new ways to make history.