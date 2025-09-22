DICON: FG Sets C’tte To Probe Explosion

The Managing Director of Beacon Security and Intelligence Ltd, and a former Head of Security at the Senate, Kabir Adamu, has said the Federal Government has established a committee to investigate an explosion at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) complex in Kaduna State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that two workers, including a military officer, were killed and four others were injured after an explosion hit the corporation’s factory in the Kurmin Gwari area of Kaduna metropolis on Saturday.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Monday, Adamu described the explosion as “Worrisome” but said the incident is currently being investigated.

The security expert argued that the explosion could have been prevented. He urged that the report of the committee already set up by the government should be awaited instead of jumping to a conclusion on the reason for the explosion.

Adamu, however, criticised the current process of collecting, storing, and disposing of materials used in weaponry production at the facility.

“The explosion was worrisome. The President visited Kaduna, and the next thing we heard was that there was an explosion after he left. So, the first thing that came to my mind was whether it was a sabotage or a security threat.

“I was also concerned to know if there was any fatality. With time, we got to know that the fatality level was low. For now, there is no indication that it was a sabotage, and then the way the government responded was quite commendable.”

“A committee has been set up to investigate what happened. The explosion could have been prevented, but as we know, these are materials that are components for assembling different types of weaponry.

“One of the policies of this administration is to enhance and increase our capacity for local production of weapons. That means DICON has seen more activities than it used to in the past.

“Most of us in the security and defence sector have commended the Bola administration for this desire to increase local production of weapons by 40 per cent.

“Instead of the money we spend importing weapons, the money will stay in Nigeria, and the vision is that Nigeria will be selling these weapons to other countries. Already, other countries have started showing interest. But the risk associated with that is around safety standards within the production side.

“And in this instance, it was a disposal pit where some of these expired materials were deposited and were being decommissioned. Until the committee comes out with a clear report, it will be foolhardy to reach a conclusion.

“But there are standards for the disposal of either expired materials or chemicals that are used for the production of weapons, especially given that these are explosives, that even a small error could lead to the type of explosion that we saw.

“If you take us back to about 20 years ago to what happened in Ikeja, when this type of explosion occurred, you would know that it was a serious matter – people died and communities were destroyed.

“So, compared with what happened in Kaduna, the differences are many, and the fact that it has been contained, the official fatality figure is still one, although other sources said up to three to four persons may have died.

“But let’s not preempt the committee’s report. Let us wait for them. In my interaction with the security personnel, the standard of collecting, storing, and disposing of some of these materials is still very weak, and those gaps need to be corrected.”