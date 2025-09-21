DICON Explosion: Military Orders Probe, Condoles With Victim’s Families

Following the explosion that rocked the headquarters of the Defence Industrial Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) in Kaduna State on Saturday, the Military High Command has ordered immediate investigations into the incident.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that at least one person was confirmed dead during the incident, as residents who scampered for safety described the development as “Terrifying and disturbing”.

According to the Military, the explosion occurred when the specialists were concluding the destruction of remaining quantities of expired materials on Saturday morning.

Reacting to the development via a statement issued on Sunday, the Director, Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, listed the remaining quantities of expired materials as Ammonia Nitrates, Primer Caps, Propellants and other hazardous substances.

Gusau, a Brigadier-General, disclosed that the injured personnel are currently receiving medical treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.

He said the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, had extended condolences to the families and friends of the deceased and wished them a swift recovery for those injured.

The statement read, “The Defence Headquarters deeply regrets to inform the public of an ordnance explosion that occurred at the Defence Industrial Corporation of Nigeria (DICON,) Kaduna facility on the morning of 20 September 2025.

“The incident tragically resulted in one fatality and injuries to other personnel.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the explosion took place while specialists were concluding the destruction of remaining quantities of expired materials, including Ammonia Nitrates, Primer Caps, Propellants, and other hazardous substances.

“The injured personnel are currently receiving medical treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.

“Accordingly, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Gwabin Musa, has extended condolences to the families and friends of the deceased and wishes a swift recovery for those injured.

“DHQ assure the public that the situation is under control and that there is no cause for concern. The surrounding community has been reassured that DICON maintains strict operational safety standards.

“The industry remains committed to upholding safety protocols and will conduct a thorough investigation to prevent future incidents.”