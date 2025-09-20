DICON Confirms Explosion At Kaduna Ordnance

The Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) has confirmed that an explosion occurred on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at its Ordnance Factory disposal pit in Kaduna, resulting in the death of one staff member and injuries to others.

In a statement signed by DICON’s Public Relations Officer, Maria Sambo, the corporation explained that the blast happened around 10 a.m. during the controlled disposal of expired production materials.

According to the statement, some of the old storage bunkers at the facility contained raw materials that had exceeded their lifespan, including large quantities of ammonia nitrates, primer caps, propellants, and other substances.

DICON noted that since July 2025, efforts had been ongoing to safely destroy the expired items, with the successful disposal of all ammonia nitrates and most other hazardous materials before Saturday’s incident.

“The unfortunate accident occurred while specialists were concluding the destruction of the remaining quantity of the expired items at the disposal pit,” the statement read.

The injured staff are receiving treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna, while the body of the deceased has been deposited in the mortuary.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased and wishing the injured a speedy recovery, DICON assured the public that the situation was fully under control and posed no further threat to surrounding communities.

“As a responsible professional organisation, DICON has institutionalised operational safety to the highest level. The remaining materials have been made safe, and members of the neighbouring community are urged to go about their normal business,” the statement added.

The corporation further disclosed that a Board of Inquiry has been set up to investigate the immediate cause of the incident.