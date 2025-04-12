Dickson Visits Fubara, Appeals To Ijaw For Calm

Share

Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson, has called on the Ijaw people across Nigeria to remain peaceful amid the ongoing political tension in Rivers State.

He also appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene and reconcile the feuding parties in the State.

Dickson made the appeal on Friday during a visit to Governor Siminalayi Fubara at his residence in Port Harcourt.

“I visited His Excellency, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, at his residence in Port Harcourt, and I am confident that the institutions and leadership of this country will do the right thing regarding the Rivers crisis,” Dickson said.

The former governor commended the people of Rivers State for maintaining peace despite what he described as a “rare and extreme political development,” warning that the calm may only be superficial.

“While the State appears peaceful, it may very well be the peace of a graveyard, which any small trigger could disturb,” he said.

He appealed specifically to the youths of Rivers State and the Ijaw Nation from Arogbo in Ondo State to Ibeno in Akwa Ibom State to remain calm and resist any provocation or incitement to violence.

“They must refrain from violence and destructive actions, especially vandalism of strategic oil and gas infrastructure.

“Such actions would worsen the already degraded environment, slow economic development in the region, and create fiscal challenges for all levels of government especially during these times of global economic instability,” he cautioned.

He urged all stakeholders to prioritize the overall well-being of Rivers State, the Niger Delta, and Nigeria in their decisions, statements, and actions.

Dickson also appealed to the Sole Administrator, whom he described as a highly decorated and respected military veteran from the Niger Delta, to avoid actions that may erode public confidence or delay a peaceful resolution.

He commended the security forces for maintaining peace and urged them to continue working with stakeholders and constituted authorities, especially in Rivers and other parts of the region.

“I call on President Tinubu to prevail on stakeholders, particularly my brother, the FCT Minister, and Governor Siminalayi Fubara, to find common ground for tolerance and accommodation. As I always say, there are no perfect fathers or sons,” he said.

Dickson stressed the need for both parties to remember the relationship they’ve built over the years one that led to the emergence of the current governor and to manage their differences for the greater good.

“It is always the divine responsibility of fathers to tolerate and forbear for the overall interest of all,” he said.

He also emphasized that the Ijaw Nation is not at war with the Federal Government or President Tinubu, adding that they look up to him as a national leader who can help restore normalcy and uphold democratic governance.

“I urge all leaders from the Niger Delta, both at the state and national levels, to play active roles in resolving this issue. The Ijaw Nation stands for a restructured and truly federal Nigeria one that promotes devolution of power, environmental justice, inclusive development, and fairness for all.”

Dickson further said that President Tinubu, based on his antecedents, should be seen as a partner in progress and not an adversary, regardless of political differences.

