Dickson Mulls Investment In Education, Congratulates First PhD. Graduate In His Family

Former Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Seriake Dickson, has emphasized the importance of education, saying it remains the best investment for human capital development and empowerment.

Dickson who spoke in his country home in ToruOrua, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State during a visit of some close family members, also said education is the most potent force to fight poverty and improve the lives of citizens.

Receiving the doctoral degree certificate from his younger brother, Moses Oruaze Dickson, the Bayelsa West lawmaker, noted that as governor for eight years, he was very intentional with his policies on education which revolutionize the sector.

According to him, because of the saying that “charity begins at home”, he had always encouraged his siblings to acquire quality education and has supported them in various ways which is why he is proud that his family from a humble background now has its first PhD holder.

He said: “Today, I am very excited that my younger brother, who is like my first son, Dr. Moses Oruaze Dickson has officially presented his PhD. degree to me.

It is not only historic but very emotional for me. “Like others, I have always supported and encouraged him to reach for the skies in his educational pursuit.”

