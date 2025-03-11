Dickson Harps On Investment In Education

Share

Former Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson has emphasized the importance of education, saying it remains the best investment for human capital development and empowerment.

Dickson who spoke in his country home in Toru-Orua, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State during a visit of some close family members, also said education is the most potent force to fight poverty and improve the lives of citizens.

Receiving the doctoral degree certificate from his younger brother, Moses Oruaze Dickson, the Bayelsa West lawmaker, he noted that as governor for eight years, he was very intentional with his policies on education which revolutionize the sector.

According to him, because of the saying that “charity begins at home”, he had always encouraged his siblings to acquire quality education and has supported them in various ways which is why he is proud that his family from a humble background now has its first PhD holder.

He said: “Today, I am very excited that my younger brother, who is like my first son, Dr. Moses Oruaze Dickson has officially presented his PhD. degree to me. It is not only historic but very emotional for me.

“Like others, I have always supported and encouraged him to reach for the skies in his educational pursuit. Education is key to human capacity development.

“It is the driving force of any society desirous of development, and I have never pretended about my love for education even after leaving office as governor.

“I congratulate you on behalf of our family. While this event may look ordinary to most people, it is significant for two reasons: firstly, he is the first PhD. holder in our family, and secondly, for me, it is fulfilling because he, like a son, has done what his father would have loved to do but could not. So, in a way, he has done it on my behalf.”

Dickson who is the founder of Hensard University, Toru-Orua, a private university with bespoke educational services also urged his younger brother to continue to break more grounds, achieve more feats, assuring him of his support.

“Let me remind you again what I have always told you for years, that you should go to the depth of the sea and fish; you should learn to fish in deep waters, and not to be fishing with the crowd in shallow waters looking for small fishes and crayfish.

“With this PhD, you should go out to the world and conquer in the field of academics and legal practice. I expect you to use this as a stepping stone to become a professor in no distant time or a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), both of which you are capable of.”

Responding, the younger Dickson said he completed his PhD program in 2024 at the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom but decided not to make it public until he gets the opportunity to present the certificate to his brother.

He explained that he felt it was the right thing to do because as a father figure to him, his brother stood by him right from his first degree in law at the Niger Delta University up to him obtaining three masters degrees and a PhD now.

Dickson said: “You took me from the village about 30 years ago, raised me, believed in me, and did your best to equip me with education, love, strong guidance, and self-belief. At that time, you were a young lawyer, newly called to the Bar, and had just trained yourself through university and law school on the meagre salary as a policeman.

“I still remember when I gained admission into the Niger Delta University to study law, but there was no money to pay my registration fees. I cried and was deeply distressed. You asked me to sell the only generator (a small, one-man carrier) we had, just to raise the fees. I spent days searching for a buyer to no avail.

“I cried and prayed daily. But as fate would have it, you received payment from a client and handed me the money. Indeed, God had bent His ears to hear my prayers! Overjoyed, I packed my bag and rushed to school.

“The next day, just before I set out to catch the ferry to the university in Amassoma, you reminded me to stay focused and always remember where we come from and aim for the top. Like small sparks igniting dry wood, my dreams caught fire. I held onto those words like precious jewels.”

Moses Oruaze Dickson also paid glowing tributes to his late parents, describing them as vessels of his earthly journey and also appreciated Governor Douye Diri and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo for contributing to his academic success and all his lecturers, immediate and extended family members for their various roles.

