Dice Ailes Calls Out Sony Music Over His Music

Nigerian singer, Shasha Damilola Alesh, popularly known as Dice Ailes, has called out Sony Music for “frustrating the circulation” of his music.

According to the singer, he had a longstanding business relationship with Sony Music but both parties mutually agreed to terminate the contract when progress stagnated.

However, Dice alleged that the record label is frustrating the circulation of his music.

He said, “I have been in business with Sony Music for years and sometime last year, we mutually agreed to terminate the contract because progress was stagnated and also we didn’t get the kind of investments we were expecting.

“Unfortunately, we still have some restrictions from that deal that are affecting the flow of things, our marking processes, and investments for my company. I was just really tired.

“The fans have been clamouring for new music from me for so long. And 2024 is just so important to me, for the fans to get the best of me. So out of frustration, I had to go on social media to call out Sony Music.”