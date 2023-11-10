Díaz’s Father Regains Freedom From Kidnappers

Colombian-born Liverpool footballer Luis Díaz’s father has been released by the left-wing guerrillas who kidnapped him 13 days ago, police sources and local media have said.

Luis Manuel Díaz was handed over to United Nations and Catholic church officials by members of the National Liberation Army (ELN). He was abducted on October 28 in the family’s hometown, Barrancas. The footballer’s mother was also seized, but was freed within hours.

Local media said Mr Díaz had travelled by military helicopter to the city of Valledupar, where he would undergo a medical examination before being returned to his family. They also quoted authorities as saying that he was in a good state of health, with no signs of mistreatment.

According to El Tiempo newspaper, there were tearful scenes in the neighbourhood where the couple lived, with family members taking to their cars to drive through the streets in celebration. Most of them were dressed in Liverpool team shirts bearing the number 23 and Luis Díaz’s name.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told TNT Sports that the footballer was “really happy”. “We are delighted by the news of [Luis Díaz’s] father’s safe return and we thank all those involved in securing his release,” the club said on Twitter.