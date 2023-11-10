Diaz’s Father Regains Freedom 12 Days After Kidnapping

Luis Diaz’s father finally regained his freedom 12 days after he was kidnapped by the guerrilla rebel group, the National Liberation Army.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Luis Manuel Diaz was kidnapped alongside his wife, Cilenis Marulanda on October 28, while driving in La Guajira.

However, they were both released on Thursday evening, November 9 as the Colombian Football Federation declared the father of the Liverpool player free.

The Colombian Football Federation expressed gratitude in a statement, saying: “The release of Luis Manuel Diaz, the father of our player Luis Diaz, was made possible by the national government, the armed forces, the national police, and all other institutions and officials.”

“Football as a sporting discipline symbolizes talent, dedication, teamwork and the intrinsic values ​​of human beings. In Colombia, it must continue to be a benchmark for entertainment, healthy competition, unity and joy.

“Therefore, we insist on the need to maintain this activity, as well as those who are involved in it, in the sporting and administrative part and their families, outside of any scenario other than sports.

“Behind a ball, the dreams and illusions of boys and girls, young people, women, men and adult soccer players, their loved ones and an entire country roll.

“Football is passion in peace. Let no one ever think of attacking that reality again.”

Diaz, 26, returned to the Liverpool matchday squad for last Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Luton after missing the 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on October 29.

The ex-Porto winger scored a stoppage-time equaliser at Kenilworth Road following his introduction from the bench and then revealed a message on his shirt which translated read ‘Freedom For Papa’.

Diaz was named in the starting XI for this evening’s Europa League tie at Toulouse.

The Premier League club said: “We are delighted by the news of Luis Diaz’s father’s safe return and we thank all those involved in securing his release.”

We are delighted by the news of @LuisFDiaz19's father's safe return and we thank all those involved in securing his release ❤️ https://t.co/oBp8Nw7lh9 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 9, 2023