Diaz Powers Morocco To Semis

Returning captain Achraf Hakimi set up Brahim Diaz’s winner as host nation Morocco reached the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-finals by seeing off a stubborn Tanzania side in Rabat.

Starting his first match for more than two months following an ankle injury, Paris StGermain right-back Hakimi fed Diaz to fire past Hussein Masalanga at the goalkeeper’s near post midway through the second half, sending the Atlas Lions through to a last-eight.

The Real Madrid playmaker became the first Moroccan player to score in four successive matches at the AFCON finals, having been the top scorer in qualifying with seven goals.

Hakimi hammered a freekick against the crossbar as part of a succession of attacks by his side after the break, with Masalanga also saving impressively from Abde Ezzalzouli’s close-range header and Ayoub El Kaabi glancing Hakimi’s cross wide.