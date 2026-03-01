Diaulhaq Gifts Muslims, Christians Food, Cash For Ramadan, Lent

No fewer than twelve thousand Muslims and Christians in Yola South of Adamawa State are to benefit from food and cash support from a renowned philanthropist, Diaulhaq Abubakar, during the period of Ramadan and Lent.

Abubakar Diaulhaq is the President of Blue Community Africa, a foundation he created to provide humanitarian interventions, skills, and life support to the underserved and less privileged. He said his action is in deference to God’s command of assisting the less privileged during such times.

He explained that, so far, thousands of families have benefitted from the food and cash donations which kick-started at the commencement of Ramadan/Lent some days ago.

Abubakar noted that items being distributed include rice, sugar, Maggi, and cash incentives to the beneficiaries so that they can also observe the acts of worship in a convivial atmosphere, especially considering the harsh economic situation of many families.

He noted that over the years, his foundation has equipped thousands of beneficiaries with life skills in the areas of agriculture, ICT, painting, and educational pursuits.

Abubakar Diaulhaq, who is also a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the move is aimed at nipping poverty and shoring up productivity along critical windows of human capital development cutting across all demographic strata.

He noted that in the present age of hyper-technology, a country that aspires to progress will not emphasise white-collar jobs at the expense of blue-collar jobs.

“We are not only dishing out material empowerment, but we also do skills training and sensitisation, as many of those we trained have acquired talents and are doing excellently well in their various callings,” he stressed.

In an effort to prioritise skills acquisition, he said the foundation has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, to see how it can engage in knowledge transfer.

“While we also partnered with Modibbo Adama University, it is to leverage the platform to provide skills when it comes to training on any vocation,” he added.