‘Diaspora Returns’ Initiative Set To Reconnect Nigerians Abroad With Fatherland

A bold new initiative, “Diaspora Returns,” has been officially launched in Lagos with the mission of reconnecting Nigerians in the diaspora with their homeland.

According to the organizers, the program is designed not only to boost tourism, but also to create cross-continental investment and collaboration opportunities that will strengthen Nigeria’s role as a central hub for diaspora engagement.

The project, a collaboration between Strategic Solutions Global (Atlanta), Waterlight Save Initiative (Georgia), East Point Atlanta Convention and Visitors Tourism Bureau (USA), Palton Morgan Holdings (Lagos), and Eko Hotel and Suites (Lagos), is scheduled to begin in November 2025. This inaugural coming back will include 50 U.S.-based participants.

The program which is tagged, Diaspora Returns: Business Beyond Borders Initiative will generate new opportunities across culture, tourism, entertainment and business.

The launch, which held recently at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, brought together partners from Nigeria and the United States to strengthen ties through the nation’s cultural and creative industries.

Speaking at the event, Nancy Aragbaye, the Founder and CEO of Strategic Solutions Global, said that the initiative’s operations will kick off in November 2025 when the first group of over 50 diasporans from the United States will visit Nigeria for the first time.

“This goes beyond tourism; we are here to start a movement that reconnects the diaspora to Africa with intention; to invest, collaborate, and build cross-continental business. Nigeria is a leading nation across the diaspora. When Nigeria gets it right, Africa gets it right, and when Africa gets it right, the world gets it right,” she stated.

Aragbaye also highlighted the project’s goal of documenting the reconnection journey of African Diasporans on film, which will create new opportunities in the creative industry.

“I believe in global commerce, and I know that is what is going to propel Africa, and that is what is going to stir the renaissance of Africa.

“Those who are yearning to return with intention, bring your talents, skills, resources, and investments back here so jobs can be created and business can be done properly on a global level,” she said.

Aragbaye expressed her excitement for the documentary aspect of the project. “I’m also excited to share that this is going to be captured because we’re turning this into a film, which will be led by me.

“People in the diaspora talk about Africa Rich Namus, Housewives of Lagos, but they’ve never seen a film that captures the diaspora in a powerful way that showcases the beauty, beauty and high level of business of Africa.”

She noted that the first cohort will include a group of “Diaspora Advocates,” including real estate mogul Kiana Watson, philanthropist Ashley Riewert, and fashion powerhouses Maxie J and Simon Tucker.

Eko Hotel and Suites, the host venue, affirmed its commitment to offering a platform for Nigeria to showcase its excellence.

Ayodele Adio, the Publicist of Eko Hotel and Suites, stated that Lagos and the hotel are prepared to provide international-standard experiences for business and to highlight Nigeria’s strengths with the launch of Diaspora Returns.

He commented that “Hospitality today is about more than comfort. It is about creating a platform where Nigeria can proudly stand before the world. We consider Lagos a global hub for world-class events and cultural tourism.”

Adio also mentioned previous successful cultural and tourism events in Lagos, citing “Detty December” as proof of the city’s potential. “Today, we are proud to say that we host arguably the biggest Christmas carnival procession on the continent. We have created and propagated the African story of Christmas through the Tropical Christmas Wanderland, which is a 13-day staycation where we have hosted hundreds of families from across the world,” he said.

He noted that the city now stages world-class musicals, theatrical shows, and a family competition called “Family Olympics.”

Adio also mentioned a circus show and one of the largest theme parks on the continent. “Hence, we understand the importance of platforms like Diaspora Returns. They remind the global community that Nigeria is not defined by its challenges, but by its resilience, its brilliance, and its unyielding spirit,” he said.

Chantel Francois, President of the East Point Atlanta Convention and Visitors Tourism Bureau, discussed the collaborative relationship between Lagos and Atlanta, citing their strong cultural and economic similarities.

“Atlanta has a large Nigerian community of over 20,000 people. This connection enriches our community and creates a natural bridge. With direct daily flights between Lagos and Atlanta, we are well-positioned to strengthen tourism, culture, and business,” she explained.