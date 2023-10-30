Diaspora Remittance: Nigeria falls behind Egypt with $20.1bn

Diaspora remittance inflows from developed countries to other regions have continued to grow with Nigeria coming second behind Egypt in Africa in 2022. While Nigeria remitted $20.1 billion in 2022, Egypt sent home a total of $28.3 billion. According to a report by Yahoo Finance over the weekend, Nigeria’s remittance inflows represent 4.68 per cent as a share of the country’s Gross Domestic Product. The report, which identified 15 top countries in the world with highest remittaces, said: “In 2022, sub-Saharan Africa experienced a considerable increase in remittance inflows, totaling $53 billion, a 6.1 per cent rise from the previous year. Some of the other countries are Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Morocco, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mexico, India, Colombia, Thailand, Indonesia, “This growth follows a remarkable 16.3 per cent surge in 2021, highlighting a trend of increasing financial flows to the region. Nigeria tops the countries that receive the most international remittances in sub-Saharan Africa, accounting for approximately 38 per cent of the total remittances to the region. In 2022, the country witnessed a 3.3 per cent increase in remittance inflows, amounting to $20.1 billion.”

It further stated that to capitalise on these substantial remittance inflows, the Central Bank of Nigeria streamlined processes and introduced the Nigerian Diaspora Bond to attract investment-oriented remittances. "Nevertheless, the persistent black-market premium on foreign exchange in Nigeria remains a major concern. For example, in May 2023, the Lagos black market traded the dollar at 759 naira for buying and N760 for selling, a stark contrast to the official exchange rate of around N460, according to the World Bank. "Despite having the highest GDP among sub-Saharan African countries, Nigeria is still classified among countries with the highest rates of poverty," the report added.

The report, which placed Nigeria in number 10 on the global ranking, said international remittances served as a financial lifeline for millions of families in lower-income countries by enhancing their living standards and compensating for the lack of opportunities in the expatriates' home countries. "BBC Research projects that the global cross-border payment market will reach $238.9 billion by 2027, experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3 per cent from 2022 to 2027. "International remittance transfers constitute nearly six per cent of the GDP in lowincome countries and two per cent in middle-income countries.

“Significantly, remittance inflows often exceed foreign direct investment in countries that receive the most international remittances, underscoring their vital importance,” the report added. It also said South Asia, home to many remittance-receiving countries, for example, represented a remarkable 326 per cent of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows in 2022, up from 247 per cent in 2019. The report said: “Additionally, remittances were 1036 per cent of Official Development Assistance (ODA) to South Asian countries in 2022, an increase from 935 per cent in 2019. “However, it is crucial to acknowledge that despite these impressive figures, remittances only accounted for four per cent of South Asia’s GDP in 2022, with significant disparities across different countries in the region. “The World Bank’s Migration and Development Brief indicates that international remittances showed impressive resilience in 2022, with an eight per cent increase in-flows to low-and middle-income countries, totaling $647 billion. “This growth followed a 10.6 per cent surge in 2021 and occurred despite challenging global economic conditions, such as slowing economies and inflation. However, in 2023, remittance flows have shown signs of slowing, with an estimated annual growth rate of 1.4 per cent, potentially reaching $656 billion by the year’s end.