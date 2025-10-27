Diaspora Nigerians Building Nation’s Image – Abbas

…As NIDCOM Launches NiDRes App, Website

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on Monday lauded Nigerians living abroad for playing a positive role in building the nation’s image and sustaining its economy.

Abbas stated this at the launch of the NiDRes Application and Website aimed at solving Diaspora communication challenges, organised by the House Committee on Diaspora in conjunction with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) in Abuja.

Speaking at the launch, which was held at the First Nigerian Stakeholders Engagement on Diaspora Governance (NiDSEDiG 2025), the speaker said Nigerians in the diaspora have distinguished themselves in various fields of endeavour.

“The House of Representatives recognises the vital and irreplaceable role Nigerians abroad play in building the nation’s image and sustaining its economy.

“Their extensive knowledge, professional experience, and global networks have continued to project Nigeria as a country of excellence, creativity, and enterprise.

” Beyond remittances, their involvement in innovation, trade, diplomacy, and humanitarian causes has reinforced the country’s reputation as a contributor to global development.

“Their hard work and achievements remain powerful reminders that wherever a Nigerian succeeds, the image of the nation grows stronger”, he stated.

Represented by the chairman of the House Committee on Health Institutions, Hon. Patrick Umoh, the speaker noted that “The 10th House of Representatives remains committed to promoting a stronger, well-coordinated, and more structured relationship with the Nigerian Diaspora community.

“These citizens have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to national development through their remittances, philanthropy, and knowledge transfer.

“Their contributions in education, health, technology, and entrepreneurship have become integral to Nigeria’s economic and social advancement.

“The House therefore views diaspora engagement not as a ceremonial connection, but as a vital element of inclusion, proper governance, and sustainable growth for the country’s future.

” The 10th House considers Diaspora engagement as a national priority, one that must translate into structured policies that strengthen our democracy and national unity.

” The 10th House of Representatives maintains a strong and cooperative relationship with the Executive, guided by a shared commitment to advancing policies and initiatives that strengthen Diaspora engagement and enhance the welfare of Nigerians abroad.

” Legislative efforts are currently being reinforced to simplify consular immigration and documentation procedures to ensure that Nigerians living overseas have easier and faster access to the support and services they require from government missions.

“This includes improvements in passport processing from government missions, emergency consular responses, and digital access to official services.

“The House seeks to remove bureaucratic bottlenecks that often frustrate Nigerians abroad, replacing them with systems that reflect transparency, efficiency, and responsiveness in line with modern public service standards”. The Speaker said.

He noted that the House continues to collaborate with the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, to safeguard the welfare of citizens abroad and ensure that their concerns receive timely and effective attention.

In his welcome address, Chairman of the House on Diaspora, Hon. Tochukwu Okere, stated that the First Nigerian Stakeholders Engagement on Diaspora Governance (NiDSEDiG 2025) is all about bringing together policies, institutions, and technology to create a unified approach to diaspora governance.

He said that the initiative hopes to align laws, government actions, and state-level efforts for better coordination on diaspora matters.

” Easier access to consular help, emergency aid, and welfare services for Nigerians living abroad. – Using reliable, privacy-protected data to guide planning, protection, and programs. Stronger ways to attract investments, share skills, foster innovation, and connect small businesses.

“Improved miles for managing migration, fighting trafficking, and providing legal safeguards. Reliable ways for government, diaspora groups, and partners to communicate and collaborate”, Okere said.

He said that the launch the Nigerians in Diaspora Response App/Web (NiDRes) was the House’s new tool to make it simpler for the government to connect with and support Nigerians abroad.

” It offers exciting features like: – Real-time reporting of incidents and a help desk for emergencies, consular needs, or welfare issues. Clear tracking of cases, with timelines for updates and resolutions, visible to users, agencies, and missions. Secure profiles that verify identities, allow controlled data sharing, and prioritise privacy from the start.

“A handy directory of services: embassy contacts, legal help, shelters, emergency numbers, and referrals by location. Easy sign-ups for volunteering, skill-sharing, knowledge exchanges, and mentoring programs. A board for investments and opportunities: vetted projects, diaspora bonds, and protections against scams.

“Timely updates: Travel tips, policy news, and community alerts. Access anytime, anywhere: Via web, mobile app, or integrated with embassy help desks for everyone to use. Right after the NiDRes launch, we’ll open channels for feedback and better testing to help refine it”, he said.

He called on stakeholders to suggest practical solutions to the challenges Nigerians face and to share experiences, success stories, and ideas that can be scaled up.

In her presentation, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said that regular conversations will deepen diaspora engagement.

Dabiri-Erewa noted that the collaboration with the House, the diaspora can no longer be ignored.

” But most importantly, is the launching of the App, which will improve communication with the diaspora. What we do is still trying to find a way to communicate. But, with this App being put together by the House, which will be given to us to run, it will be easier to deal with issues”, she said.

On the issue of diaspora voting, she said that the commission has opened a data portal, which will make diaspora voting easier. ” So, we want to ensure that remittances are a catalyst for holistic growth in Nigeria. We are talking about seventeen million Nigerians in the diaspora.

“A diaspora is somebody who is legally resident in any country, pays their tax, and has an address. That will be defined. It’s not just everybody who will vote. A diaspora is clearly defined”, she stated.