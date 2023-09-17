Diaspora Group Moves To Find Solutions To Nigeria’s Problems

…lauds Tinubu’s emergence as president

A group of Nigerian-American professionals in the United States of America, Diaspora Solution Group Nigeria (DSGN) has expressed its readiness to proffer solutions to some of Nigeria’s problems.

The group, aimed at promoting good governance in Nigeria, has shown commitment to identifying challenges currently facing the country like inadequate insecurity, health, education infrastructural development, and corruption among others.

However, the group applauded the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President, expressing happiness that Nigeria has produced a president who has a vision and mission to take the country to greater heights.

Diaspora Solution Group Nigeria stated this yesterday while addressing journalists through an intercom monitored in Nigeria by our correspondent in Osogbo, Osun State capital, to unravel the group’s agenda and its decision to support the current administration in its bid to take the country to the promised land.

Speaking, the vice president of the group, Doctor Oluwole Fajolu said Nigerians are very lucky to have voted for a president who has what he takes to govern the country, adding that President Tinubu possesses the requisite skills, resources and acumen to govern the country.

He further stressed that DSGN will do everything within its reach to support the government of the day to lift the country to a greater height.

Fajolu who explained that the group was founded to address the challenges facing Nigeria with the support of the president said they are ready to work in collaboration with the president to address the issues of insecurity, healthcare, education, and corruption among other problems currently facing the country.

He urged President Tinubu to make more contact outside the country that can improve the country’s economy and other areas.

He said ” We want to address the issue of healthcare in Nigeria. We want to engage Nigerian doctors, we want basic healthcare, we are already making videos on how to get the public engaged we want to make healthcare available to them. We all know that doctors are leaving the country, all these among others are what we want to address.

“I am part of this group called Diaspora Solution Group of Nigerians because for the first time, Nigeria have a president who has a vision and what it takes to actualize it. We took people from different professions who are experts working together to make our country a better place and know it that, no country country can develop without the effort of diaspora.

“We want to reflect changes in our government in healthcare, education security, corruption and all the areas that we proposed to as we go on and make our presentation and there you will see that we are open for business and the reasons have been said earlier we do not plan to go on any personal or group remuneration we are doing it for all, and that is why you will see what we do as time goes on because the press is an eye to people and through you, you can enlighten Nigerians and they will know what we are about. we will make a presentation through the president and then work on that.

We want to assure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that we are available in all areas to make suggestions to do whatever is right, make contact outside the country that can improve our country”.

Earlier, the president of the group, Barrister Gideon Soba Oyeleke said the Diaspora Solution Group was established in 2022 in the United State of America (USA) with a commitment to enhancing the positive impact of Nigerians in the diaspora to their motherland, with the support of the community in the United States.

He said the platform will collaborate with the new administration to bring about positive and uplifting change in Nigeria.

” As a non-profit organization working towards enhancing Nighton diaspora’s positive impact on our beloved country, we would like to dignify our intention to collaborate with this new dispensation to bring forth the best qualities of the organization. We aim to contribute positively to the change that His Excellency seeks for our nation.

We believe His Excellency possesses the requisite skills. resources, and acumen to govern our diverse and richly comprehensive country. In the same vein, we affirm that the Diaspora Solution Group, with our resources here in the USA and beyond, can effectively collaborate with the new administration to bring about positive and uplifting change in Nigeria.

“We assure His Excellency that we will spare no effort in providing all necessary support and assistance to ensure the success of his administration. This commitment extends to bringing all foreseeable policies to fruition for the betterment of all Nigerians,

“Our coalition is poised to provide support in key areas such as Healthcare, Infrastructural development, Education, Agriculture, and Security, along with a commitment to fostering equitable law and justice in Nigeria. Recognizing the Current climate, we are mindful of the recent events relating to religious intolerance and are committed to promoting unity among all religions and cultures of Nigeria.

Additionally, we intend to focus our efforts on empowering the youth of Nigeria by providing them with hope and tangible opportunities for advancement and capacity building, more importantly, in the burgeoning landscape of Artificial Intelligence.

Echoing similar views, the spokesperson for the DSGN, Edwin Aimufua, stressed the need for the government to diversify the economy and offer improvements for investment with Nigerians in the Diaspora to enhance necessary partnerships for Nigeria.

Aimufua said: “We are proud to align our mission with Your Excellency’s vision, Witnessing your objectives become a reality during your tenure as Governor of Lagos State, we have no doubt that you will succeed as President, Your Legacy as Governor of Lagos State speaks volumes. We are fully committed to co-creating your envisioned reality of a revitalized nation for all Nigeria

Aimufua added that the Diaspora Solution Group of Nigeria (DSGN) is a non-profit organization, founded in 2022 in the United States of America (USA), with a commitment to enhancing the positive impact of Nigerians in the diaspora to their motherland, with the support of the community in the United States.

“The DSGN works in various sectors including healthcare, education, agriculture, and more focusing on collaborative efforts to achieve sustainable development and equity.