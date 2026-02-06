Diaspora Group Intervenes To Restore Failing Edo Community Hospital

A socio-cultural organisation of Owan indigenes in the diaspora, the Ora-Ekpen Association, has stepped in to revive the failing General Hospital in Sabongida-Ora, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, following years of neglect and chronic underinvestment.

To this end, the association announced an initial N10 million intervention to begin the rehabilitation, restoration and modernisation of the hospital, which has remained largely non-functional, forcing residents to seek medical care in distant towns.

In a statement jointly signed yesterday by its National President, Desmond Alufohai, and National Secretary, Evelyn Aremu, the group said the donation would address urgent infrastructural and service gaps at the facility.

The funds, according to the statement, will be used to procure solar power panels, high-powered fans for patient wards, television sets for each ward, furnishings for doctors’ and nurses’ quarters, washing machines, and essential medical supplies.

The association said the present state of the hospital mirrors the consequences of prolonged neglect, citing dilapidated buildings, obsolete and inadequate equipment, unstable electricity and water supply, poor sanitation, and severe shortages of medicines and diagnostic tools.

“These conditions have severely limited the hospital’s ability to deliver safe, effective and dignified healthcare,” the statement said. “They compromise patient safety, weaken public confidence and place enormous physical and emotional strain on healthcare workers.”

It described the situation as both a public health and social equity concern, stressing the need for comprehensive rehabilitation and sustained investment to restore the hospital to acceptable standards. “It is in this context that the Ora-Ekpen Association has resolved to contribute meaningfully to the restoration of the General Hospital in SabongidaOra, with the goal of improving access to quality healthcare and rebuilding community trust in the facility,” the group said.

The association commended the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, for donating a 30KVA generator to the hospital, noting that the support would enhance service delivery once operations resume.

It also called on governments, community leaders, public officials and well-meaning individuals—particularly sons and daughters of Ora—to support the revival effort, emphasising that safeguarding public health requires collective responsibility. “Only through sustained commitment and shared action can the General Hospital in Sabongida-Ora once again serve as a centre for healing, prevention and community well-being,” the statement said.