Diaspora Group Faults Continued Detention of Online Presenter, Talolorun

Prominent Yoruba diaspora socio- cultural organisation, the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU), yesterday faulted the prolonged detention of popular online presenter and activist, Adegbola Abdulazeez, also known as Talolorun by the Kwara State Police Command, saying the police had trampled upon the rights of the activist.

OPU in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Chief Victor Mobolaji Adewale called for the release of the activist, saying the situation surrounding issues for which the activist was arrested in Ibadan and taken to Ilorin for trial showed that there was more to the detention of the online presenter, who was alleged to have insulted the Emir of Ilorin and causing public disturbance.

The Yoruba diaspora socio-cultural organisation, while appealing to Governor AbdulRahman Abdul Rasaq of Kwara State to intervene and ensure that Talolorun is released also condemned the manner by which the online presenter was arrested, arraigned and detained by the Magistrate Court in Ilorin.

“Talolorun was arrested in Ibadan on August 16 and taken to Ilorin for trial. It is unconstitutional. “In Nigerian law, if someone is arrested in Ibadan as the case may be, he or she is supposed to be tried in the same Ibadan, the place where the crime was committed.”

For any suspect to be arrested in a place and taken to another state when it is not a civil case to be handled by a Federal High Court is illegal. We must not set a bad precedence in this country because of religion.”

“The arrest and prolonged detention of the online presenter is an infringement on his right as a Nigerian citizen. “For instance, his case was reference to a content of sedition, a law that has been abolished by the civilian government.”

OPU however restated the need to give fair- hearing to the online presenter, describing the detention of the activist as an act capable of causing religious crisis. The Yoruba diaspora organisation also accused the Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Ebun Adelesi of being biased and also abetting religious bigots to trample upon the rights of the detained online presenter.

Meanwhile, the OPU Publicity scribe alleged that the activist was arrested for offences he didn’t commit, but on trumped up charges that are also based on religious pettiness and intolerance.

“We are appealing to Governor AbdulRasaq to intervene and ensure that Talolorun that was detained in respect of the Ilorin religious crisis is released, as detaining a citizen for 30 days without trial is nothing but an illegal detention,” he said.