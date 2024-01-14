Diaspora Funds: Optiva Capital Partners Targets $5bn Via Direct Investment Plan

Consistent with its philosophy to protect, grow, enhance, and optimise wealth for discerning investors, leading investment immigration wealth management company, Optiva Capital Partners Limited has launched a new product tagged Diaspora Investor Direct Investment (DIDI)

Announcing the introduction of the unique product in Lagos, the Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, Mr. Franklin Nechi, described DIDI as “our unique product to attract diaspora funds and investments into the country.

The objective is to stand in the gap for Nigerians in the diaspora who seek to remit funds home for investment purposes because most of them are afraid of losing their funds to unscrupulous persons or agents, so we bridge that gap.”

According to him, Nigeria’s diaspora funds are ranked amongst the top five globally, estimated at about $100 billion per annum, and “our target is to use the Optiva Capital structure, infrastructure, and wealth management skills to get five per cent channelled into productive investments that will yield good returns at home for Nigerians in the diaspora.”

On the modalities for implementation, Mr Nechi explained that first, “You have to get Nigerians who seek to build homes to send their money so that we help them bridge the gap of trust and dishonest third parties. We help the diasporans to create an enabling environment that will ensure that they track the progress of their sundry investments.

“With DIDI we shall help investors manage the risks associated with the repatriation of funds back to the country for sundry investments ranging from property development, farms, to cottage factories.”

He reiterated that the company had already created structures that will help Nigerians in the diaspora to manage businesses back home end to end, including the setting up farms, and that for each project or investment that every diasporan wishes to make, Optiva Capital Partners shall help in the land acquisition, proper registration of titles, and eventual setting up of the business.

According to him, Optiva Capital offers an opportunity for the safety of funds and investments, and as such the Diaspora Investor Direct Investment (DIDI) is intended to bring into the country about $5 billion in investments.

In the delivery of DIDI and its other services and products, Mr Nechi emphasised that the company’s primary objective is effective service delivery through its bespoke end to end service delivery by taking ownership of every relationship as it works hard to provide premium investment immigration and investment services to its discerning clientele.

In line with its commitment to service, he stated that the recent launch of Optiva Capital Partners investment services was in keeping with the company philosophy.

According to him, “Our investment services is the culmination of a journey of preparation, of products, of services, of solutions that our clients do need, on protecting their wealth, building their wealth, getting a return on investment, enhancing their wealth, making sure their wealth is invested in currencies, in geographies, in different asset classes. We are finally saying that our client’s wealth is working for them, that it is well optimised.”

He also announced that in the just-ended year, consistent with its goal to extend its range of services across the nation, Optiva Capital Partners signed a national partnership agreement with Polaris Bank Limited, a diversified national bank.

The partnership establishes a formal relationship between Optiva Capital Partners and Polaris Bank Limited. With the partnership, Optiva Capital has agreed to collaborate with Polaris Bank to be the provider of Investment immigration, Wealth Management/ Investment Advisory and insurance products to Polaris Bank’s Ultra High Net-worth Individuals.

The partnership is a very important relationship that will extend the solutions that Optiva Capital Partners offers on protecting wealth, building wealth, getting a return on investment, enhancing wealth, and making sure peoples’ wealth is invested in currencies, in geographies, in different asset classes.

The partnership between Optiva Capital Partners and Polaris Bank is expected to empower the bank and also propagate the products and services of Optiva Capital to the millions of customers of Polaris Bank.

Mr Nechi also stated that a “key aspect of our success story is in our ability to develop partnerships with strong and well-recognized reputable institutions.”

He re-affirmed that some of the partnerships with strong and well-recognized reputable institutions that have enabled its clients to explore boundless global opportunities include Stuart Financial with headquarters in Montreal, Canada; Green and Spiegel, Canada; Heng Sheng Group; Range Developments; and Anchor Capital. Others are AIL, an international insurance group; TIW Capital Group; and CTP in Tampa, Florida, USA.

As the leading investment immigration wealth management company, Optiva Capital Partners has steadily, over the past thirteen years built a growing reputation amongst investment-savvy Nigerians who seek quality service in investment immigration, investment advisory, and wealth management.

In all of these bespoke services, according to Mr. Nechi, “our unwavering commitment is to provide clients with the opportunity to protect, grow, enhance and optimize their wealth, and ensure they get the benefits of secured Capital through Multi-asset funds, Global equities, Corporate funds; and also achieve Optimal Diversified Portfolio.”

Through firm determination and a clear definition of its sense of purpose, Optiva Capital Partners has grown its staff strength from just about 15 in 2017 to over 1000 currently, with over 17 branches across the country, and projected to rapidly roll out more branches this year and beyond.

Optiva Capital Partners’ longstanding purpose is encapsulated in its core values of service, professionalism, collaboration, and excellence; premium product innovations; and reputable global partnerships. These have all added up to a winning formula.

He also thanked the media for the “positive exposure you gave our firm which has provided the reading public with nice narratives of our goals and services.”