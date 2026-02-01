Diaspora Expert Donates Multi-Million Naira Healthcare Equipment To ABUAD Hospital

An American-based Medical Doctor, Dr Monisade Adeyemo, has donated medical equipment, worth millions of Naira, to Afe Babalola University Multi-System Hospital (AMSH), Ado-Ekiti.

The Medical expert who specialises in Family Medicine is the owner of Lakewood Family Clinic, Maryland, U.S.A.

Announcing the donation at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, Adeyemo said it was her own modest way of giving back to an institution that has continued to save people’s lives in near hopeless situations, including her own, since the Hospital which was commissioned during an elaborate ceremony on October 20, 2017, commenced clinical operations on March 21, 2018.

She said: “I am a Family Medicine Specialist and a Medical Facility Owner and Operator in the United States of America. Some time ago, I was brought to this facility, Afe Babalola Multi-System Hospital, where I received a kind of uncommon courtesy from the staff of the Hospital”.

“At that material time, I suffered from a massive stroke. I was attended to by some concerned and altruistic people and institutions, including Afe Babalola Hospital, which played a critical role in my recovery”

She added, “My mission here this afternoon is therefore predicated on what a former American President said that we should think of what we can do for our country and not what our country can do for us.

” I am here today to see what I can do for my State, Ekiti, and not particularly what the state, or the country can offer me.

“In this regard, Afe Babalola Hospital stands out, and this has motivated me to voluntarily donate these medical consumables to the Hospital today”.

The medical practitioner called on other Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to learn from her experience by tapping into the revolution that ABUAD Founder and legal icon, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, has brought into the nation’s medical landscape, in an attempt to preserve lives.

Receiving the medical equipment, the AMSH Chief Medical Director, CMD, Dr Akinola Akinmade, commended Dr Adeyemo’s kind gesture.

He said her acknowledgement of the hospital’s giant strides was quite encouraging and would further spur the hospital into increasing the tempo of its health care delivery, not only to Nigerians at affordable costs, but also to all classes of people around the globe.

According to the Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgeon, there is hardly any type of low or high-profile health challenges that the hospital cannot handle, except if it has no name.

For instance, he revealed that the Hospital had just concluded its 44th kidney transplant in the series.

The CMD said that since its inception, the Hospital had been able to justify and prove to the world the reason why the elder statesman and renowned philanthropist, Aare Afe Babalola, established both his wave-making 16-year-old university and the Multi-System Hospital.

He noted that the hospital had since been endorsed by leading Healthcare Stakeholders as the “most well-equipped Hospital in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

” Without mincing words, it is already in the public domain and continually dotting pages of newspapers around the world that ABUAD Hospital is gradually reducing the menace of outward medical tourism in Nigeria.

” Besides, the issues of poor health indices and maternal deaths, among several others, are fast becoming history, courtesy of Afe Babalola Multi-System Hospital, “the CMD said.