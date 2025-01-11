Diana Childs Mirrors Screens In Lagos

Share

The British Council recently played host to the private screening of Mirrors, a deeply intimate film written and produced by Diana Childs and directed by Filmboythefirst.

The film stars only Diana Childs and Kunle Remi, focusing entirely on the intricacies of their characters’ lives.

Speaking about her inspiration for the story, Childs shared her fascination with family dynamics and human relationships.

“What interests me in the story is my passion for exploring family dynamics—how couples relate with each other, how people’s minds work, and how two strangers can decide to create an imperfect life and make it perfect for themselves,” she said.

Childs revealed that the story’s intimacy dictated the creative approach, keeping the spotlight solely on two characters.

“Because of how intimate the story is, I wanted to ensure the entire focus was on just these two people,” she explained.

The actress and producer highlighted her decision to cast Kunle Remi, citing their established working relationship and on-screen chemistry as key factors.

“I chose Kunle Remi because we already have a good working relationship. In terms of chemistry, we are just perfect,” she noted.

Childs also praised the director, Filmboythefirst, for bringing a unique vision to the project.

“The director had his own ideas, which I saw would elevate the story. The set was so intimate, and everyone on the crew knew why we were there and what we wanted to achieve,” she added.

