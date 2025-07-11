Diamonds And Pearls Travels Set To Explore Banjul August 7

Diamonds and Pearls Travels, which is one of Nigeria’s leading travel and tour companies, has announced its tour package for the month of August, which will see the company explore Banjul, the capital city of The Gambia, known as the Smiling Coast of August.

The company noted that it is time to pack your bags as adventure awaits you this August, disclosing,

‘‘there’s something special about discovering places that most people overlook, the quiet gems that remind you Africa still has stories to tell. And that’s exactly what Banjul offers.

‘‘A peaceful coastal city where the beaches are calm, the culture runs deep, and the trip? We have handled all the details on your behalf, so all you have to do is show up.’’

Billed to hold between August 7 and 11, 2025, the five days tour, it said affords a quick escape, change of pace, and a stress free getaway that feels easy from start to finish, stressing, ‘‘we have curated the perfect Banjul experience from August 7 – 11, with the best value for your money.’’

It is an all-inclusive tour that include: return ticket, airport and ground transfers, tour of Banjul city, meals, four nights in a beach resort, night life, cultural exploration and mangrove forest boat cruise.