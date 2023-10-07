Diamonds and Pearls Travels Focuses on Namibia

Diamonds and Pearls Travels, one of Nigeria leading and multiple award winning destination marketing company (DMC), has set its sight on promoting Destination Namibia to it Nigerian audience as interest on the destination is said to be on the raise.

Speaking on this development, the co-founder and Managing Director of the company, Mrs. Wonuola Olatunde-Lamidi, said, ‘‘Namibia is a fascinating country in southern Africa that you should surely visit at least once in your lifetime.

Why? ‘‘The country offers breathtaking natural beauty, including the iconic red dunes of the Namibia Desert, diverse wildlife in national parks like Etosha, unique cultural experiences with indigenous communities, and adventure activities such as sand boarding and skydiving. Additionally, Namibia is known for its safety, friendly people, and well-developed tourism infrastructure.’’

Promoting Destination Namibia, she furto demystify travel and make it accessible by opening up new destinations, Diamonds and Pearls Travels is excited to introduce Namibia.” To this end, she disclosed that her company has put together a weeklong tour package, spanning November 5 and 11, together for Nigerians to explore and experience the unique offerings of the destination this year.

Details of the all-inclusive tour package as revealed by her include; Return Economy flight ticket from Lagos; Three nights hotel accommodation with breakfast in Windhoek; Three nights hotel accommodation with breakfast in Swakopmund; Namibia non-appearance visa processing; Windhoek city tour;

Town ship tour; Sightseeing, Grove Mall, Maerua Mall, Joe’s Beerhouse, Nam flavour meet-kapana, and historic sites; Shopping tours and nightlife; Quad biking and Camel ride; Visit to the museum, Marine Aquarium, Kristall gallerie; Dolphin cruise; Sand dunes experience; Intercity Transfers from Windhoek to Swakopmund; and Return airport transfers.