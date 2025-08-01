Diamonds And Pearls Supports Hospital Project For Mothers, New Babies In Critical Need

Diamonds and Pearls (DandP), which is one of Nigeria’s leading travels and destination management company (DMC) based in Lagos, has as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partnered Rotary Club Victoria Island East to bring succour to mothers and new babies in critical needs.

This is as the multiple awards winning travel company sees giving and creating access to bring about change as both duty and responsibility. It also holds the belief that travel opens doors, especially critical doors and access.

To this end, the company has led its support a recent fundraiser hosted by the Rotary Club of Victoria Island East. The fund raising was part of the activities held during the installation of the 39th President of the club, Rotarian Mokesioluwa Seun-Adedamola.

The company donated a return ticket to London that was auctioned to raise funds directed toward a lifesaving hospital initiative led by Rotarian Seun-Adedamola. Her vision is to fund a medical facility designed to treat new babies suffering from jaundice and to support new mothers navigating one of the most vulnerable phases of life.

In many communities, conditions like neonatal jaundice, are treatable with early intervention, but can become deadly due to lack of access. This hospital project works to close that gap, bringing essential care closer to families who need it most.

Speaking on this development, David Olatunde Lamidi, Co-founder/Managing Partner at Diamonds and Pearls, stated, “Nigerians who do not get that proper healthcare should be able to have access.”

Adding, ‘‘Diamonds and Pearls Travels is about giving access and providing the opportunities that they truly deserve. Partnering with Seun-Adedamola will help us provide this access and help to those who need it the most.

‘‘For us at Diamond and Pearls Travels, this wasn’t just about sponsorship, it was about purpose and lasting impact. At the core of our service, giving access to travel is what we do, but giving access to life-saving care is also very important. That’s the kind of legacy we are looking to leave behind, beyond just the services we provide.

‘‘We are proud to stand beside the Rotary Club Victoria Island East under the leadership of its President, Seun-Adedamola, in bringing this vision to life, and we hope our contribution encourages others in the private sector to step forward, not just with resources, but with heart.

‘‘Sometimes we really can change the world by showing up.’’