Diamond Platnumz, Fiancée Tie The Knot

Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz, and his fiancée, Zuchu, have tied the knot in a private Islamic wedding ceremony in Tanzania.
The Islamic wedding ceremony had in attendance of close associates.
In a viral video, Diamond Platnumz’s fiancée couldn’t contain her excitement, proudly announcing their marriage while riding home with her husband.
Their marriage has sparked reactions on social media, with fans and industry colleagues flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages for the newlyweds.
Diamond Platnumz’s wedding follows closely on the heels of his colleague Juma Jux’s wedding finale with Priscilla Ojo in Tanzania.
Watch the video below;
@tzstars12 #zuchu #diamondplatnumz #wearemarried #mumewangu ♬ original sound – Tz Stars
