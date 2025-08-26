Diamond League Final: Ofili Out, Amusan Leads Nigeria’s Charge

In a surprise twist ahead of the 2025 Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich this weekend, Nigerian sprint star Favour Ofili has withdrawn from the women’s 200m despite qualifying among the top eight. The reason remains unclear, leaving fans puzzled as she misses what would have been her debut at the prestigious event.

Meanwhile, Tobi Amusan returns to the spotlight. The 28-year-old hurdler, chasing a record fourth Diamond League title in the 100m hurdles, is back after missing last year’s final. With $50,000 up for grabs, Amusan’s comeback adds excitement to an already stacked lineup. In the men’s 400m hurdles, Nigeria’s Nathaniel Ezekiel has been drafted into the final after top contenders Rai Benjamin and Alison dos Santos pulled out.

Ezekiel, initially ranked ninth, now has a shot at the podium and a share of the $80,000 prize pool. Sprinter Udodi Onwuzurike also makes a surprise entry into the men’s 200m final, thanks to several late withdrawals. Despite racing only once this season in Brussels, the former World U20 champion gets a shot at glory alongside wildcard Noah Lyles.

However, not all news is positive. Shot putter Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, seventh in the standings, misses out as all six qualifiers confirmed participation, leaving no room for alternates. With Amusan aiming for history and unexpected chances for Ezekiel and Onwuzurike, Nigeria’s presence in Zurich promises high drama and thrilling performances.