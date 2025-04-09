Diamond Bank Founder, Pascal Dozie, Dies At 85

Share

Founder of the defunct Diamond Bank and a former Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Pascal Dozie, is dead. According to family sources, he died in the early hours of yesterday, a day to his 86th birthday.

Born on April 9, 1939 in Egbu, Owerri, Imo State, Dozie’s early brilliance took him from Our Lady’s School in Emekuku to the London School of Economics, where he studied economics and earned a master’s degree in administrative science. In 1990, he founded Diamond Bank, which became one of Nigeria’s most respected lenders.

He later handed the reins to his son, Uzoma, before the financial institution’s merger with Access Bank. Dozie was also instrumental to the launching of MTN Nigeria, serving as its pioneer chairman and helping to lead the telecom revolution in the country.

His leadership style earned him widespread recognition, including the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON). He is survived by his wife Chinyere, and children. Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Dozie family, the business community, and all Nigerians on the passing of Chief Dozie.

Tinubu lauded Dozie as “a rare breed business leader whose wisdom, humility, and pioneering efforts laid a foundation upon which many continue to build. His passing is a profound loss to the private sector and Nigeria.”

The President prayed for the peaceful repose of Dozie’s soul and extended his condolences to his wife, children, and extended family. He called upon the Nigerian private sector to honour Dozie’s memory by upholding the values of integrity, innovation, and nation-building, for which he was renowned.

